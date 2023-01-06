Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Receives $259.31 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $258.85.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LII. Mizuho raised shares of Lennox International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lennox International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $210.00 to $226.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennox International

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 2,740.0% during the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 14,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,934,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennox International by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 2,820 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,570,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Lennox International by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 194,141 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,108,000 after buying an additional 35,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Lennox International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,026 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $20,045,000 after buying an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Lennox International Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Lennox International stock opened at $234.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.61. Lennox International has a 1-year low of $182.85 and a 1-year high of $312.96. The company has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.92.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The construction company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 143.41% and a net margin of 10.60%. Equities research analysts forecast that Lennox International will post 14.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennox International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 31.38%.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

