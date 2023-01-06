Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
Altisource Asset Management Price Performance
Shares of Altisource Asset Management stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.24 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.32. Altisource Asset Management has a 52-week low of $8.65 and a 52-week high of $27.44.
Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported ($2.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management
About Altisource Asset Management
Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.
