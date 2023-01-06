Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.62.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group lowered Norwegian Cruise Line from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $12.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.90. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.48. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 12 month low of $10.31 and a 12 month high of $23.90.

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 180.24% and a negative net margin of 88.14%. On average, equities analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -4.7 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $788,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Norwegian Cruise Line news, CEO Jason Montague sold 32,879 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $542,174.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,726,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel S. Farkas sold 44,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $788,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 231,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,144,698.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,859,054 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Norwegian Cruise Line

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 272.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 729.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 57.17% of the company’s stock.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Recommended Stories

