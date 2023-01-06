Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Downgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI cut shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to an inline rating in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $130.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ZBH. Wells Fargo & Company raised Zimmer Biomet from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a report on Monday, October 17th. They set an underweight rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $128.00 to $125.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued an underperform rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $126.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $119.82 and a 200-day moving average of $112.87. Zimmer Biomet has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $135.05. The stock has a market cap of $26.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Sarl boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 28,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $882,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 6,367 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

