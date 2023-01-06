Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Down 6.3% in December

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decline of 6.3% from the November 30th total of 3,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Aytu BioPharma Stock Performance

NASDAQ AYTU opened at $0.22 on Friday. Aytu BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.15 and a fifty-two week high of $1.48. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of -0.11. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AYTU. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 257.2% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 145,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 91.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 209,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aytu BioPharma by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,747,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 691,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.64% of the company’s stock.

Aytu BioPharma Company Profile

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from six years and older; and Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from six to seventeen years old.

