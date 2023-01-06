Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,370,000 shares, a decrease of 7.1% from the November 30th total of 7,930,000 shares. Approximately 20.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.1 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AXSM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $62.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Axsome Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AXSM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 176,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $732,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Axsome Therapeutics by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,439 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $526,000. 59.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

About Axsome Therapeutics

AXSM opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.19 and a quick ratio of 4.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.88. Axsome Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $82.00.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's product pipeline includes AXS-05, a therapeutic for the treatment of major depressive disorder and resistant depression disorders; and that is in the Phase III clinical trial to treat Alzheimer's disease agitation, as well as that has completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of smoking cessation.

