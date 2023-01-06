Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK) Short Interest Update

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ATAK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 38,900 shares, a decline of 7.4% from the November 30th total of 42,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 33,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Technology Acquisition

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATAK. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $987,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,481,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Technology Acquisition by 897.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 174,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 157,424 shares during the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Stock Performance

Aurora Technology Acquisition stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Aurora Technology Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.54 and a twelve month high of $10.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.04.

Aurora Technology Acquisition Company Profile

Aurora Technology Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the technology companies, including artificial intelligence, blockchain, quantum computing, and electric vehicles in Asia and North America.

