Short Interest in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Rises By 5.6%

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,520,000 shares, an increase of 5.6% from the November 30th total of 1,440,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 347,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jimmy D. Veal sold 1,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $58,094.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,586,604.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William D. Mckendry sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total value of $155,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,357.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ameris Bancorp

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCB. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ameris Bancorp by 771.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 757,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,426,000 after purchasing an additional 670,323 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 14.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,897,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $171,622,000 after acquiring an additional 488,485 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ameris Bancorp by 7.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,201,328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $228,235,000 after acquiring an additional 358,777 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 16.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,084,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,761,000 after buying an additional 293,289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Ameris Bancorp by 7.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,630,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $162,307,000 after buying an additional 240,506 shares during the last quarter. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameris Bancorp Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on ABCB shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ameris Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Ameris Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Shares of ABCB stock opened at $46.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Ameris Bancorp has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $55.62. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.42.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.02). Ameris Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $278.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.57 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameris Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.02%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

