Citigroup Increases Silgan (NYSE:SLGN) Price Target to $53.00

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Citigroup from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.53% from the company’s current price.

SLGN has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on Silgan from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Silgan from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.13.

Get Silgan alerts:

Silgan Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of Silgan stock opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.29 and a 200 day moving average of $46.74. Silgan has a fifty-two week low of $38.59 and a fifty-two week high of $54.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Silgan

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.81% and a net margin of 6.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Silgan by 110.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 58.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 470.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Silgan by 151.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.21% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Silgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.