CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) Downgraded by Bank of America

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $12.00. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 14.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LAW. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on CS Disco from $35.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Loop Capital lowered CS Disco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $32.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on CS Disco from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Cowen cut their target price on CS Disco to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on CS Disco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.92.

CS Disco Stock Down 5.8 %

LAW stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.48. CS Disco has a twelve month low of $5.68 and a twelve month high of $40.73. The firm has a market cap of $344.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55 and a beta of 2.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CS Disco

CS Disco ( NYSE:LAW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.04 million. CS Disco had a negative return on equity of 23.58% and a negative net margin of 44.84%. Research analysts expect that CS Disco will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAW. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in CS Disco by 66.5% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 5,704,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,794,000 after buying an additional 2,278,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in CS Disco by 81.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 786,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,869,000 after buying an additional 353,335 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CS Disco by 17.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,266,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,978,000 after buying an additional 332,076 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in CS Disco by 25.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,463,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,400,000 after buying an additional 296,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CS Disco by 20.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,496,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,819,000 after buying an additional 258,911 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.18% of the company’s stock.

About CS Disco

CS Disco, Inc, a legal technology company, provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters.

