Macquarie Cuts FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) Price Target to $30.00

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Macquarie from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.76% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FOX from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital cut shares of FOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.38.

FOX stock opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.64 and its 200-day moving average is $32.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.60. FOX has a 1 year low of $28.01 and a 1 year high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.85.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.06. FOX had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that FOX will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 9.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,282,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976,775 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in FOX by 1,986.9% during the second quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,835,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,030,000 after buying an additional 1,747,519 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 17,573.1% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,344,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,960 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FOX by 121.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,379,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,435,000 after purchasing an additional 756,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FOX during the 1st quarter valued at $26,044,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

