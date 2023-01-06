MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) PT Raised to $23.00

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $5.50 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 81.82% from the company’s previous close. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for MediWound’s FY2027 earnings at $1.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MDWD. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of MediWound from $6.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediWound in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

MediWound Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MDWD opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $73.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.91. MediWound has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66.

Institutional Trading of MediWound

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $5.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.65 million. Equities research analysts expect that MediWound will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 3.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 475,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the last quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of MediWound by 7.2% in the third quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 562,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $799,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of MediWound in the third quarter valued at $1,775,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediWound Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

