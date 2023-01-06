SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) PT Raised to $25.00

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $23.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.65% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

SMART Global Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $14.48 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $713.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. SMART Global has a 52 week low of $12.04 and a 52 week high of $33.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

SMART Global ( NASDAQ:SGH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 3rd. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $465.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.86 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SMART Global will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Thierry Pellegrino sold 8,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $145,179.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,729 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,110.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SMART Global

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in SMART Global by 9.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 3,110 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SMART Global by 49.7% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 103,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,291 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the third quarter valued at $188,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SMART Global in the second quarter valued at $1,370,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the second quarter valued at about $31,000.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United States, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions, and LED Solutions. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

