Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Now Covered by New Street Research

Research analysts at New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. New Street Research’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MTCH. UBS Group started coverage on Match Group in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Match Group from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Match Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their price objective on Match Group from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Match Group from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.32.

Shares of MTCH stock opened at $42.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $54.87. Match Group has a 52 week low of $38.64 and a 52 week high of $129.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.79, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.24.

Match Group ( NASDAQ:MTCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.07). Match Group had a negative return on equity of 94.07% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $809.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $793.03 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Match Group will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 88.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 187.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of Match Group by 122.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 409 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 93.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

