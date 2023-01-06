Raymond James Trims RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Target Price to $12.00

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Raymond James from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 21.09% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RPT. StockNews.com raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered RPT Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on RPT Realty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty Stock Performance

RPT opened at $9.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $844.82 million, a P/E ratio of 99.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $14.36.

Institutional Trading of RPT Realty

RPT Realty Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in RPT Realty by 812.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in RPT Realty in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.