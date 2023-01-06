JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Raised to “Buy” at Bank of America

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $32.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $28.00. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of JFrog from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.40.

Get JFrog alerts:

JFrog Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $22.12 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.38. JFrog has a 12-month low of $16.36 and a 12-month high of $29.50. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.31 and a beta of 0.33.

Insider Transactions at JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). JFrog had a negative net margin of 34.15% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $71.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.08 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that JFrog will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 73,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,490,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,287,940. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Yossi Sela sold 73,920 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,490,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,287,940. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Tali Notman sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $71,443.32. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 471,737 shares in the company, valued at $10,538,604.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 237,276 shares of company stock valued at $5,336,684. Corporate insiders own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of JFrog by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of JFrog by 74.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of JFrog by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,228,000. 53.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for JFrog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JFrog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.