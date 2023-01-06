Scotiabank Boosts Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Price Target to C$74.75

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$71.00 to C$74.75 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on RCI. TD Securities upped their target price on Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$69.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Rogers Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $74.08.

Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.54 and a 200-day moving average of $43.84. Rogers Communications has a 1 year low of $36.23 and a 1 year high of $64.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 9th were given a $0.367 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Rogers Communications’s payout ratio is currently 62.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 3,180.6% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 293,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,681,000 after purchasing an additional 284,980 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 313,652 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after purchasing an additional 43,651 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 145,277 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares during the last quarter. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $5,088,000. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 93,548 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,480,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. 45.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

