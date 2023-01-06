Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Price Target Raised to $37.00

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vericel’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vericel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. BTIG Research lowered Vericel from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Stephens began coverage on Vericel in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Vericel from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.20.

Vericel Stock Down 4.1 %

NASDAQ VCEL opened at $24.47 on Tuesday. Vericel has a 52-week low of $17.30 and a 52-week high of $43.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.74 and a beta of 1.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vericel

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Vericel had a negative return on equity of 10.41% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $38.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.02 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vericel will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 100,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vericel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Vericel by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,313 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Vericel by 2,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,466 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Company Profile

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in the United States. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

