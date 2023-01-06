HC Wainwright Boosts PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB) Price Target to $21.00

PDS Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PDSB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $21.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for PDS Biotechnology’s FY2027 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

PDSB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Chardan Capital lifted their price objective on shares of PDS Biotechnology from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on PDS Biotechnology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Noble Financial lifted their target price on PDS Biotechnology to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on PDS Biotechnology from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PDS Biotechnology presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.80.

PDS Biotechnology Stock Performance

NASDAQ PDSB opened at $11.61 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.71. PDS Biotechnology has a 12-month low of $2.89 and a 12-month high of $13.65. The company has a current ratio of 15.37, a quick ratio of 15.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market cap of $330.41 million, a P/E ratio of -11.50 and a beta of 2.46.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PDS Biotechnology

PDS Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PDSB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). Sell-side analysts predict that PDS Biotechnology will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDSB. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in PDS Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in PDS Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in PDS Biotechnology by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 18.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDS Biotechnology Company Profile

PDS Biotechnology Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing multifunctional cancer immunotherapies. Its lead product candidate is PDS0101 (HPV16), which is in Phase II clinical trial provides a first line treatment for the recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer, human papillomavirus associated malignancies, and cervical cancer.

