Wells Fargo & Company Raises Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) Price Target to $135.00

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $117.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $131.36.

Shares of KMB opened at $135.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.08, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $45.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.40. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $108.74 and a fifty-two week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.21% and a net margin of 8.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 87.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. S&CO Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 27,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,761,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% during the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 10,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.0% during the second quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 74.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

