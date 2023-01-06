Wells Fargo & Company Raises Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $75.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.75.

Incyte Price Performance

Incyte stock opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $84.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,349,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after buying an additional 92,314 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $2,115,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

(Get Rating)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

