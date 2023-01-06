Wells Fargo & Company Raises Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Price Target to $75.00

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Incyte from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Incyte from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Incyte to an in-line rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Incyte from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Incyte from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.75.

Incyte Price Performance

Incyte stock opened at $80.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.75. The company has a market capitalization of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.70. Incyte has a one year low of $65.07 and a one year high of $84.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.35.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.10). Incyte had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 26.30%. The company had revenue of $823.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Incyte will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 17,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $1,399,779.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,058,684. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,223 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $100,481.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,364,348.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Incyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INCY. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Incyte by 7.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,349,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,217,000 after buying an additional 92,314 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,190 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 21,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 11,611 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Incyte in the 1st quarter worth about $2,115,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Incyte by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,189 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the last quarter. 95.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

