Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Price Target to $168.00

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $155.00 to $168.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company. in a report on Sunday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.36.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $150.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $358.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.42. Procter & Gamble has a 52 week low of $122.18 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $20.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.11% and a return on equity of 32.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 33,968 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $4,668,561.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,358,785.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $1,438,690.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,785,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363 in the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 91.5% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Belmont Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Further Reading

