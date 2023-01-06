Wells Fargo & Company Raises GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $4.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.36.

GrowGeneration Stock Performance

Shares of GRWG opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.12. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration

GrowGeneration ( NASDAQ:GRWG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). The company had revenue of $70.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.15 million. GrowGeneration had a negative net margin of 48.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that GrowGeneration will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GrowGeneration Company Profile

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

