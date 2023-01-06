Wells Fargo & Company Raises GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Price Target to $4.00

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.
Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on shares of GrowGeneration from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.36.
GrowGeneration Stock Performance
Shares of GRWG opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $255.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 3.12. GrowGeneration has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $11.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GrowGeneration
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 1st quarter valued at $1,252,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in GrowGeneration by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 377,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in GrowGeneration during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. 43.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GrowGeneration Company Profile
GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GrowGeneration (GRWG)
- Can Chip Gear Maker Lam Continue Its Rally As Earnings Slow?
- Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Crumbles 24% On Possible Bankruptcy News
- Why Is Kraft Heinz Moving Higher
- What will this mean for the Devon Energy stock price this year?
- Nio Stock, Is This The Bottom ?
Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.