Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) Price Target Raised to $130.00

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HELE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Helen of Troy in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Helen of Troy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Helen of Troy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $169.00.

Helen of Troy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HELE opened at $110.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.75 and its 200 day moving average is $116.13. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.64. Helen of Troy has a 1-year low of $82.94 and a 1-year high of $249.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy ( NASDAQ:HELE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 5th. The company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $521.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $519.07 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after purchasing an additional 14,931 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,369,000 after purchasing an additional 29,767 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,627,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,949,000 after purchasing an additional 62,777 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,088,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 12.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 881,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,535,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Helen of Troy Limited provides various consumer products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Home & Outdoor, Health & Wellness, and Beauty. The Home & Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; coffee makers, grinders, manual pour overs, and tea kettles; household cleaning products, shower organization, and bathroom accessories; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; insulated water bottles, hydration packs, drinkware, mugs, food containers, lunch containers, insulated totes, soft coolers, and accessories; and technical and outdoor sports packs, travel packs, luggage, daypacks, and everyday packs.

