Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target to $26.00

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MAT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Mattel to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mattel in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.25.

MAT stock opened at $19.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.96. Mattel has a one year low of $16.21 and a one year high of $26.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.36.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 33.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in Mattel by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 24,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Mattel by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Mattel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

