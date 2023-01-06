General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Receives $272.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $273.91.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GD. Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their target price on General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
General Dynamics Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE GD opened at $244.62 on Friday. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $200.65 and a 12-month high of $256.86. The company has a market cap of $67.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.25.
General Dynamics Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On General Dynamics
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.
General Dynamics Company Profile
General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.
