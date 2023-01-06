The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.56.

A number of research firms have commented on DSGX. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.72. The Descartes Systems Group has a 12 month low of $56.19 and a 12 month high of $79.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.87 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Rating ) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 7th. The technology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $121.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.10 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 19.37% and a return on equity of 8.94%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 102,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,479,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 218.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,765 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 11.1% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 235,686 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,266,000 after buying an additional 14,735 shares in the last quarter. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

