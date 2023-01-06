Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.13.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $142.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the first quarter valued at about $428,709,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 47.1% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,794,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,704 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.