Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $92.20.

FND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Floor & Decor from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Floor & Decor

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FND. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 0.7 %

Floor & Decor stock opened at $75.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.41. Floor & Decor has a one year low of $59.91 and a one year high of $119.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.57 and a 200 day moving average of $75.74.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

About Floor & Decor

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

