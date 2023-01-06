Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $109.63.

WTFC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com lowered Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $107.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of WTFC opened at $83.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $105.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Wintrust Financial Announces Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.10. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $502.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Wintrust Financial

In other Wintrust Financial news, CFO David L. Stoehr sold 2,215 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.45, for a total value of $204,776.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,266 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,541.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wintrust Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,074,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 254.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 25,343 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.