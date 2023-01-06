Brokerages Set DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) PT at $35.21

DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.21.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DISH shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Get DISH Network alerts:

DISH Network Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DISH opened at $15.02 on Friday. DISH Network has a 52-week low of $12.55 and a 52-week high of $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.28.

Institutional Trading of DISH Network

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.10. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Equities analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DISH. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in DISH Network by 430.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,956,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,558 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in DISH Network by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,723,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380,282 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its holdings in DISH Network by 62.7% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 3,422,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,729 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 83.3% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of DISH Network by 38.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,796,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,149,000 after acquiring an additional 771,322 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.