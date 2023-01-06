Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.

Shares of HUBG opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.95. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.80.

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

