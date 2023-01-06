Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Cut to Neutral at UBS Group

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Hub Group from $82.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hub Group from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Hub Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.27.
Hub Group Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of HUBG opened at $74.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.95. Hub Group has a 12-month low of $60.81 and a 12-month high of $89.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hub Group
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Hub Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 315.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1,324.3% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
