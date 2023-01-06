Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Receives $73.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.00.

Several brokerages have commented on LITE. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of Lumentum in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Lumentum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of Lumentum from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Lumentum Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LITE opened at $53.21 on Friday. Lumentum has a one year low of $48.73 and a one year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.97.

Institutional Trading of Lumentum

About Lumentum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum in the first quarter worth $729,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Lumentum by 5.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after acquiring an additional 10,373 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Lumentum during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in Lumentum by 352.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

Featured Stories

