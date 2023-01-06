Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.50.

A number of research analysts recently commented on HXL shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Hexcel from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Hexcel from $66.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE HXL opened at $60.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.42. Hexcel has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.52 and its 200 day moving average is $57.37.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. Hexcel had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company had revenue of $364.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Hexcel’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 31.50%.

In other Hexcel news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 1,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.64, for a total value of $77,481.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,802.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 60,750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 136.8% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 10,143 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 487.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Hexcel by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 40,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 23,743 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

