Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL) vs. Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) and Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bowlero and Super League Gaming’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bowlero $911.71 million 2.43 -$29.93 million ($0.57) -23.40 Super League Gaming $11.67 million 1.22 -$20.75 million ($2.05) -0.19

Super League Gaming has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bowlero. Bowlero is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Super League Gaming, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bowlero -8.22% -157.07% 2.17% Super League Gaming -417.35% -49.81% -44.54%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares Bowlero and Super League Gaming’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Bowlero has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Super League Gaming has a beta of 1.38, meaning that its stock price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

64.9% of Bowlero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.9% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by institutional investors. 53.7% of Bowlero shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Super League Gaming shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Bowlero and Super League Gaming, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00 Super League Gaming 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bowlero presently has a consensus target price of $16.38, suggesting a potential upside of 22.75%. Super League Gaming has a consensus target price of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,215.79%. Given Super League Gaming’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Super League Gaming is more favorable than Bowlero.

Summary

Bowlero beats Super League Gaming on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bowlero

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

About Super League Gaming

Super League Gaming, Inc. builds and operates networks of games, monetization tools, and content channels across metaverse gaming platforms that empower developers, energize players, and entertain fans. The company's solutions provide access to an audience consisting of players in the metaverse environments, fans of various gaming influencers, and viewers of gameplay content across social media and digital video platforms. The company's platform includes access to in-game communities, a metaverse advertising platform, and a network of highly viewed channels and original shows on Instagram, TikTok, Snap, YouTube, and Twitch, as well as cloud-based livestream production tools and an esports invitational tournament series. Its properties also deliver opportunities for brands and advertisers to achieve insights and marketing outcomes with gamers of various ages. The company was formerly known as Nth Games, Inc. and changed its name to Super League Gaming, Inc. in June 2015. Super League Gaming, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California.

