Bank of America Downgrades Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) to Underperform

Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 9.58% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Enfusion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Enfusion to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of ENFN stock opened at $11.06 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.17. Enfusion has a twelve month low of $7.80 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

Enfusion ( NYSE:ENFN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.52 million. Enfusion had a negative net margin of 213.18% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enfusion will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Enfusion news, major shareholder Tarek Hammoud sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $12,150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENFN. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Enfusion by 24.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the second quarter worth approximately $96,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the second quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion during the third quarter worth approximately $116,000. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

