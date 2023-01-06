Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) PT Raised to $275.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a hold rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $209.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:EL opened at $261.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $93.19 billion, a PE ratio of 43.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.95. Estée Lauder Companies has a fifty-two week low of $186.47 and a fifty-two week high of $357.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $230.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.95.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This is a boost from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 44.07%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 280.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 450.0% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 55.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

