Wells Fargo & Company Boosts Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target to $50.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on DT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. They set an overweight rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.90.

Dynatrace Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of DT opened at $36.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Dynatrace has a 12-month low of $29.41 and a 12-month high of $59.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 367.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Insider Transactions at Dynatrace

Dynatrace ( NYSE:DT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.03. Dynatrace had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $279.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.92 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Alicia Allen sold 31,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total transaction of $1,272,043.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,281 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,165.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dynatrace in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 145.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 793.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. 97.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for dynamic multi-cloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a software intelligence platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, digital experience monitoring, business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

