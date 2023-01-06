Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Price Target Raised to $4.50

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $4.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CYH. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $4.00 to $3.30 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.88.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of CYH stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $625.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.07 and a beta of 1.81. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.29.

Institutional Trading of Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Community Health Systems will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CastleKnight Management LP increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 329.5% during the second quarter. CastleKnight Management LP now owns 2,090,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,797 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 558.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,122 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 165.8% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,295,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,048 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems during the third quarter valued at $2,891,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 321.0% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,354,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,116 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

