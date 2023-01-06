Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Price Target Raised to $7.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

GHL has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Shares of GHL opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The company has a market cap of $209.33 million, a P/E ratio of 61.95 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.45.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:GHL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 4.40% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $81.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 6th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 210.53%.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, CEO Scott L. Bok bought 24,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $249,742.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,655,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,636,649.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GHL. Capital Management Corp VA increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,967,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,140,000 after purchasing an additional 652,808 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 334.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after purchasing an additional 348,214 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,954,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 491,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,532,000 after buying an additional 203,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 494.2% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 179,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 149,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.14% of the company’s stock.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

