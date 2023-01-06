Evercore ISI Raises Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Price Target to $68.00

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Evercore ISI to $68.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on ENOV. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enovis in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Enovis from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enovis in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $63.50.

Get Enovis alerts:

Enovis Trading Up 1.1 %

ENOV stock opened at $57.07 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.21. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 118.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.00. Enovis has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $138.24.

Insider Activity at Enovis

Enovis ( NYSE:ENOV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $383.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $379.75 million. Enovis had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 0.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Enovis will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enovis news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total transaction of $75,567.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,465,764.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Enovis news, EVP Daniel A. Pryor sold 67,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.58, for a total transaction of $3,679,838.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 75,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,133,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $75,567.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,465,764.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enovis

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENOV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $333,199,000. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $86,274,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $72,935,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $66,263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the second quarter worth approximately $52,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Enovis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enovis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enovis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.