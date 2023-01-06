Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on KYMR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $43.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kymera Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.89.

NASDAQ KYMR opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.98. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $13.15 and a fifty-two week high of $60.21.

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Kymera Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 334.72% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The firm had revenue of $9.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $3,646,403.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,066,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,236,909.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Bruce Booth sold 120,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total transaction of $3,646,403.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,066,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,236,909.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Venture Fund X. L.P. Atlas sold 71,135 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $2,134,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,691,877 shares in the company, valued at $170,756,310. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,272,289 shares of company stock worth $39,147,301. 17.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,224,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,481 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL grew its holdings in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.4% during the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,692,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,158,000 after buying an additional 553,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 67.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,514,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,199,000 after buying an additional 1,419,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,419,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,698,000 after acquiring an additional 21,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,225,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,514,000 after acquiring an additional 530,935 shares during the period.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis, macrophage activation syndrome, general pustular psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; IRAKIMiD program to treat MYD88-mutated diffuse large B cell lymphoma; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

