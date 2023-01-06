Raymond James Increases Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) Price Target to $14.00

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by analysts at Raymond James from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 152.71% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from C$11.00 to C$11.25 in a research report on Monday, October 24th.

Shares of Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Quipt Home Medical has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The company has a market cap of $197.25 million, a P/E ratio of 42.62 and a beta of 0.43.

Quipt Home Medical ( NASDAQ:QIPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $40.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.50 million. Quipt Home Medical had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 7.13%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quipt Home Medical will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the third quarter worth $54,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 24.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,099 shares during the period. 26.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

