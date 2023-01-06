CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Up 5.7% in December

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,958,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 1,852,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 192.0 days.

Shares of CHKGF stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. CK Asset has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

CK Asset Holdings Limited operates as a property developer in Hong Kong, the Mainland, Singapore, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company is involved in the leasing of office, industrial, retail, and other properties; residential property investment and development; and pub, and hotel and serviced suite operations.

