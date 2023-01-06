CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF) Short Interest Up 5.7% in December

CK Asset Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CHKGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,958,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the November 30th total of 1,852,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 192.0 days.
CK Asset Price Performance
Shares of CHKGF stock opened at $6.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.36. CK Asset has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.
CK Asset Company Profile
