Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Stock Rating Lowered by Piper Sandler

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $13.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $23.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Williams Trading cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Performance

NYSE:WWW opened at $10.80 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.95. The company has a market cap of $850.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Wolverine World Wide has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $28.46.

Insider Activity

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $691.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.89 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 24.68% and a net margin of 5.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman bought 7,500 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.25 per share, with a total value of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,609.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Boromisa purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,049,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 156,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,881. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brendan Hoffman purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 48,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,609.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 110,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,125. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 105.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,630,450 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $32,870,000 after acquiring an additional 838,060 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter worth about $16,264,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth about $6,900,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $211,815,000 after acquiring an additional 381,825 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC increased its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 57.7% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 955,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $19,266,000 after acquiring an additional 349,609 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

Further Reading

