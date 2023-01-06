Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT) PT Lowered to $2.00

Loyalty Ventures (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 11.50% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Loyalty Ventures alerts:

Loyalty Ventures Stock Performance

NASDAQ LYLT opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.62 million, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 2.87. Loyalty Ventures has a one year low of $0.71 and a one year high of $34.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Loyalty Ventures ( NASDAQ:LYLT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $162.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.40 million. Loyalty Ventures had a negative net margin of 68.27% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. Research analysts predict that Loyalty Ventures will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loyalty Ventures during the second quarter worth about $5,300,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loyalty Ventures by 349.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 761,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 592,305 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Loyalty Ventures by 18.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 110,624 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Loyalty Ventures by 398.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 433,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after buying an additional 346,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Loyalty Ventures by 1,166.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 306,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 282,173 shares in the last quarter. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Loyalty Ventures

(Get Rating)

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Loyalty Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loyalty Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.