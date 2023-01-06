Morgan Stanley Lowers Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Price Target to $293.00

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $294.00 to $293.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $261.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Moody’s from $259.00 to $235.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $288.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Moody’s from $290.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $294.67.

MCO opened at $276.69 on Wednesday. Moody’s has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $376.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $284.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $281.22. The company has a market capitalization of $50.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.24.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.16). Moody’s had a return on equity of 66.15% and a net margin of 27.20%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Moody’s will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 90.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

