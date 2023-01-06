Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Equities research analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 33.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $83.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Cowen lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $110.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on Guardant Health from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.39.

Guardant Health Price Performance

GH opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.46 and a quick ratio of 6.10. Guardant Health has a 1 year low of $24.63 and a 1 year high of $94.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.56 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.31). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 145.58% and a negative net margin of 140.58%. The company had revenue of $117.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. As a group, analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 3,125 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $162,093.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,402.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guardant Health

(Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

