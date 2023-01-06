Morgan Stanley Lowers Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $144.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $150.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.72% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RSG. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.88.

NYSE RSG opened at $125.52 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a twelve month low of $113.57 and a twelve month high of $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $132.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.74.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $3,009,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 48,259.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,269 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 11.2% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Republic Services by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 237,711 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.14% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

