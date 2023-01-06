Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) Coverage Initiated at Scotiabank

Stock analysts at Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 85.64% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADPT. Piper Sandler raised Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $7.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of ADPT opened at $8.08 on Wednesday. Adaptive Biotechnologies has a 12-month low of $5.95 and a 12-month high of $24.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average is $8.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 1.11.

Adaptive Biotechnologies ( NASDAQ:ADPT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $47.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.41 million. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative return on equity of 40.95% and a negative net margin of 131.81%. Adaptive Biotechnologies’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Adaptive Biotechnologies will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Nitin Sood sold 31,066 shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $248,528.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 114,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,309 shares of company stock worth $273,319. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 3,683.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 7,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 176.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ, a platform and core immunosequencing product that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

